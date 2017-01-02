3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LI

Kansas City wants to move the ball down the field and score points, of course, but even more so than that, it doesn’t want to make mistakes.

It didn’t this year — the Chiefs had only 17 giveaways this season.

But that formula hasn’t been all that successful in the playoffs for Kansas City in recent years — the Chiefs have lacked a gamebreaking player that keeps defenses honest and fans in their seats when Alex Smith has the ball.

They have that player now.

Tyreek Hill might be only 5-foot-10 and weigh 185 pounds, but he is game-changing fast, and whether it’s on punts, kickoffs, or as a receiver, he demands the full and undivided attention of every team he faces.

Hill had 12 touchdowns this year, nine coming on offense, and the Chiefs surely have a few more tricks up their sleeve to get him into open space this postseason.

The addition of Hill to the fold creates an electricity to a steady-as-she goes offense where the tight end is the team’s best receiver. (To be fair, Travis Kelce can create a bit of electricity, too, but doesn’t that say it all?)

Combining low mistakes and high potential is a winning formula, and one that will have defensive coordinators thinking twice about overlooking Kansas City’s attack.

