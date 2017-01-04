3 reasons why the New York Giants will win Super Bowl LI

The Giants’ offense was a one-dimensional unit in 2016, dependent upon Eli Manning and the team’s receivers, mainly Odell Beckham. But over the last four games of the season, that started to change, thanks to Paul Perkins.

The rookie running back out of UCLA didn’t hit the ground running in the NFL like fellow rookie back Ezekiel Elliott, but in the final quarter of the season, he helped establish some sorely needed balance to the Giants’ offensive attack.

Perkins became the first Giants running back to rush for more than 100 yards in a game in New York’s Week 17 win over Washington, going for 102. And while Rashad Jennings rushed for 85 yards or more twice this season, there were far too many games in which the Giants’ leading rusher had fewer than 50 yards (8) or 70 (12).

Perkins probably won’t go for 100 yards in every playoff game, but he’s a threat to do so, and merely having that threat can open up the Giants’ often stagnant offense in the postseason.

Getty Images Getty Images