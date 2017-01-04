3 reasons why the Seattle Seahawks will win Super Bowl LI

The Seahawks don’t have a reliable running back, or an in-form secondary wide receiver to play alongside the exceptional Doug Baldwin, or an offensive line that’s worth a damn, but they have Wilson and that counts for a lot.

The stats don’t tell the full story — Wilson never has been better because the Seahawks around him never have been worse.

He’s doing more with less and Seattle’s offense is still more than capable of winning the Super Bowl.

You don’t have to go that far back in the season to remember when the Seahawks beat the Patriots in Foxboro. (Since then, the ‘Hawks have lost Thomas, but the Pats have lost Gronk — let’s call that a wash.)

Wilson’s ability to make plays, even in the face of near-constant danger, is the stuff that legends are made of, and in the playoffs, he really can expand the legend.

The other NFC playoff contenders, save for the Giants, aren’t going to strike a serious fear into the Seahawks either — the pass rushes of the Cowboys, Falcons (in close games), Packers, and Lions are not going to upend the Seahawks’ game plan.

And so long as Wilson can get some time — any time, really — the Seahawks are going to be successful.

Getty Images Getty Images