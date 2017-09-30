3 sentenced to prison for looting Mississippi Indian mound

Three Mississippi residents have been sent to prison for looting an Indian mound.

WTVA-TV reports that the three are among seven people recently convicted of removing artifacts in 2014 from the Doskie Indian Mound on federal property in northeastern Mississippi.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Glen Arnold, of Booneville, pleaded guilty to six counts of violating an archaeological resource in March and was sentenced Friday to 20 months in prison.

Tyler Wilemon, a 22-year-old Booneville resident, pleaded guilty to one count in May and was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Sandra Arnold, of Iuka, pleaded guilty to two counts in April and was sentenced Sept. 7 to about a year in prison and one year of probation. The 62-year-old was also ordered to pay nearly $19,000 in restitution.

Four others await sentencing.

___

Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com