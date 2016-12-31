Here’s who stood out from the Golden State Warriors win at home over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors have started yet another winning streak. After defeating the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, the Warriors picked up yet another win with one at home over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

It was the second time that Golden State was able to defeat Dallas at home this season. However, the Mavericks put up much more of a fight this time around and once again, the Warriors had an issue holding onto a big lead late. It’s a bit of a cause for concern and something that the team is going to have to work on. Nonetheless, they got the win and these three men had big nights.

3. David West

David West had one of his more productive nights as a member of the Warriors. He had one of his best nights off the bench and finished with eight points in 15 minutes. He also grabbed two rebounds and had four assists. His veteran presence off the bench really helped against some young big men for the Mavericks.

2. Klay Thompson

Friday night was a night for Klay Thompson yet again. He led Golden State in scoring and was lights out shooting the basketball yet again. He finished with 29 points and even made five shots from beyond the arc. He led the team in minutes played on the floor.

1. Kevin Durant

What else is there to say about Kevin Durant at this point? After a ridiculous stat line against the Raptors, Durant had another great night all around and picked up a triple-double for his troubles against the Mavericks. He finished with 19-11-10 and is proving to be working out on both ends of the floor for Golden State thus far.

