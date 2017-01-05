In 2015, Clemson was one of the most balanced offenses in college football, finishing in the Top 25 in both passing and rushing yards. But whatever secret sauce the Tigers had last year has seemed to to escape them in 2016. As thing stand, they rank just 61st nationally in rushing yardage.

And don’t let that dominant victory over Ohio State fool you: Even in eviscerating the Buckeyes 31-0, the Tigers never really got rolling on the ground. They finished with a very respectable 205 yards rushing, but did it on 48 carries. And even that number is a little deceiving since over a third of that yardage (72 yards) came on three carries. Take that out, and Clemson averaged three yards per carry, which is good. But it isn’t great.

That is also must be a bit of a concern for Clemson: As nice as the win was, the Tigers will be facing an entirely different animal against Alabama on Monday night. The Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in rushing defense, allowing a meager 62 yards per game. That is by far the best rushing defense Clemson will have faced all season.