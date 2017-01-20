3 things that should worry the Falcons against the Packers on Sunday

If the Falcons are going to lose this game, it’ll be because of Aaron Rodgers making some serious magic. He’s going to be the best player on the field Sunday, and that’s including Matt Ryan. Rodgers is simply playing out of his mind, going on a run that has rarely been matched in NFL history. In his past nine games, he’s thrown 24 touchdowns and one interception, consistently doing things that few other quarterbacks would be able to.

The Packers are one-dimensional offensively, which will allow the Falcons to focus most of their attention on Rodgers, but that won’t make it easy to stop him, per se. He’s still going to make jaw-dropping throws, and he’s still going to escape the pocket to make defenders pay with his creativity. There’s really no way to completely avoid those things, which has to worry the Falcons most. It might just be a matter of Rodgers being an unstoppable force that no defense can contain. The Giants couldn’t, nor could the Cowboys.