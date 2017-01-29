The NFL’s stars will square off in the Pro Bowl tonight at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

This year’s game returns to the traditional AFC-NFC format, and the Ravens have five players on the roster: kicker Justin Tucker , fullback Kyle Juszczyk , safety Eric Weddle , center Jeremy Zuttah and long snapper Morgan Cox .

Here are three things to expect when the teams take the field in tonight’s matchup, which will air at on ESPN at 8 p.m.

Tucker Attempting A Crazy Long Field Goal

Tucker made headlines this week when he booted a 75-yard field goal in practice. Tucker is coming off perhaps the best season ever for a field goal kicker, and he drilled an NFL record 10 field goals beyond 50 yards. Tucker’s maximum range is often discussed – he reiterated this week that he could hit an 85-yard field goal – and maybe he’ll get a chance to show that off tonight. “If we get an opportunity, sure, it would be legendary. It would be epic.”

Juszczyk Involved In Some Trick Play

The Ravens have found all sorts of ways to get Juszczyk involved in the offense, and AFC Coach Andy Reid might take a page out of his old friend John Harbaugh’s playbook to get Juszczyk some action in tonight’s game. The Pro Bowl isn’t a ground-and-pound kind of football game, so it could be easy to forget about the fullback. But Juszczyk is known for catching passes out of the backfield, and he’s confident they’ll find a way to get him some touches. “When we sat down for our first meetings, I sat down next to my running backs coach and I said, ‘Do I have to start petitioning now for carries, or what? And he said he’s got me covered, so I think I’ll get some fun plays in there,” Juszczyk said.

Weddle Coming Up With An Interception

Even in practice this week, Weddle had a tough time staying away from the football. The veteran safety picked off teammate Andy Dalton at one point, and joked with his other teammates that his instincts just took over on the play. Weddle led the Ravens with four interceptions this season, and he has a knack for always placing himself around the football. Weddle is a veteran who loves the game – he was selected by his all-star teammates as an AFC captain – and he’s someone who will be playing hard. Don’t be surprised if Weddle comes up with a pick in his fourth career Pro Bowl.