3 things we learned from Day 1 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

A scary knee injury to Rudy Gobert on the first play of Game 1 would have spelled disaster for most teams.

The Utah Jazz are not most teams. They’ve dealt with injuries all season, and every time, the squad has stepped up together to fill the void. George Hill, Derrick Favors, Joe Johnson, Gordon Hayward, Boris Diaw, Joe Ingles, Shelvin Mack — this is a team of pro’s pros from top to bottom. They won’t be rattled by an injury, even if it’s to the team’s most important player.

So when their center went down, the Jazz collected themselves, fought back, and turned to Iso Joe to win the game and steal the home-court advantage. That’s just what they do.

If Gobert is out for the rest of the playoffs, then the Jazz will fall sooner than later. We should know more Sunday after an MRI, and early indications are he might be okay. But either way, don’t be surprised if the Jazz keeps showing why they’re poised to become the next great franchise in the Western Conference.

USA TODAY Sports Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports