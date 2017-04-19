3 things we learned from Day 4 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

The Clippers let the Jazz hang around far longer than a team without Rudy Gobert should have in Game 2 — until CP3 shut it down.

Paul scored nine points and came up with a few big defensive plays over the final six minutes of the game, on top of his typical spectacular playmaking, but his impact didn’t really show up in the box score. He calmed his team when they looked on the brink of collapse, kept Blake Griffin involved in the offense and threw a massive wrench in the Jazz offense.

Still, Los Angeles is vulnerable headed to Utah for the next two games. The Clips play as if they’ve put in their two weeks notice on the job, while the Jazz have maintained their defensive intensity without Gobert. The execution is the problem for a Jazz team missing its most valuable player, not the effort.

Paul will need to keep playing some of the best basketball of his career to lead the Clippers to the second round, let alone the first conference finals of his career.

Should he come up short, things could get very interesting this summer, when both he and Blake Griffin can become free agents.

