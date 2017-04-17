3 things we learned Sunday from the 2017 NBA playoffs

The Blazers hung with the Warriors for three quarters on Sunday, before Draymond Green’s incredible defensive performance helped swing the game in Golden State’s favor. And the most critical run for the Warriors came when both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were sitting on the bench.

Golden State started the fourth quarter with a lineup featuring a reclamation project in JaVale McGee and a reserve in Ian Clark who was 10th on the team in minutes per game during the regular season. While neither played more than 10 minutes, they each contributed enough to where the stars could comfortably rest.

McGee finished with six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in just 10 minutes of action, while Clark finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in his 12 minutes on the floor.

The stars can play heavy minutes during the postseason because of the extra days off and the far less taxing travel schedule. If the loaded Warriors can get these kinds of contributions from guys at the end of their bench, they’re going to be even tougher to beat than we ever imagined.