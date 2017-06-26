3 undrafted free agents to watch in NBA Summer League

All the attention Thursday night was on the players who did get taken, but some second round talent was scooped up after the 2017 NBA Draft.

As first and second round draft picks were getting on planes to head to their new cities, NBA front offices were still hard at work.

While the 2017 NBA Draft only has room for 60 picks, there are plenty of spots available on NBA Summer League rosters. Year after year, undrafted free agents make NBA rosters. For players projected in the second round, it makes more sense for some to be undrafted rather than get their name called.

Not being tied down to a team gives the player and their agent more power. Even if they sign with a certain team, they could earn a deal and training camp invite from any team.

Success stories like T.J. McConnell of the Philadelphia 76ers come to mind. Not getting drafted is not necessarily the end of an NBA dream. Robert Covington, again of the Sixers, is another example. Covington rose through the D-League and will be heading for a big-time extension.

Summer League is the real chance for players who weren’t drafted to shine. Here are three guys to watch that could play their way onto an NBA roster this fall.

3. Charles Cooke (Dayton) – Minnesota Timberwolves

Charles Cooke is probably a name most people aren’t familiar with. After playing four years in college, his last two at Dayton, he now has a chance to make an NBA roster.

Again, just because he’s with the Minnesota Timberwolves doesn’t mean they are his only avenue to the association. That being said, with the trade of Zach LaVine and the seventh overall pick, the Wolves would be smart to potentially invite him to fall camp.

Just under 6’5″ with a near seven-foot wingspan, Cooke has excellent size to play the wing in the NBA. In his two years at Dayton, the now 23-year-old made a tick under 40 percent of his 171 threes, per ESPN. That’s a sample size you can trust.

He also averaged over one block and steal per game during his junior and senior seasons. At the very least he can make things happen on that end of the floor. Cooke also averaged a defensive box plus-minus (DBPM) of 3.6 while at Dayton. To put that into context, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored a 4.1 DBPM in his one season at Kentucky. Cooke has all the makings of a two-way wing if given the chance for teams to overlook his age.

2. Devin Robinson (Florida) – Washington Wizards

At 6’8″ with a near-seven-foot wingspan, Devin Robinson has even more size than Charles Cooke. Like Cooke, he resembles an undervalued wing with two-way potential. Age just happens to get in the way.

Robinson was a three-year player at Florida, but is already 22, thus part of the reason he declared. After two productive years, Robinson became more productive in year three. This past season he averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and shot 39 percent from three. His 72.3 percentage at the free throw line seems to back up his shot.

For the Washington Wizards, or any other NBA team, he has the potential to play the 2, 3 or 4, and knock down the three. Teams will be wary that he shot under 35 percent from three in years one and two. That being said, as a sophomore he shot nearly 77 percent from the free throw line.

As a junior, he posted a 4.7 defensive box plus-minus, higher than what Michael Kidd-Gilchrist averaged at Kentucky. There’s legitimate upside to be a great wing off the bench if someone believes in his shot. Again, age is a huge factor with him. Players with his size and potential shooting the ball deserve a shot at being on an NBA roster.

1. P.J. Dozier (South Carolina) – Los Angeles Lakers

Despite going undrafted, P.J. Dozier likely made the right decision in leaving South Carolina. Dozier will be 21 soon and has a better chance of improving his biggest weakness with an NBA team. At nearly 6’7″ with a wingspan of 6’11”, he has the length that teams are looking for. His tools led to nearly two steals per game at South Carolina last year.

The only problem is he can’t shoot. He can’t shoot at all. His career field goal percentage is under 40 percent and he’s a career 27.7 percent shooter from three.

Some may point to that and wonder how on Earth he can have an NBA career. But look at players like Andre Roberson. If your defense is elite enough, there’s a spot for you in the league. Any team with a strong development staff should invest in this kid. If he can become just a slightly below average shooter, look out.

Dozier showed the ability to handle the ball and make great passes. The only problem was that this happened on an inconsistent basis. He has the physical tools to be truly special on the defensive end; all he needs is to fall into the right situation.

