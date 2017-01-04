3 Warriors that must step up vs Portland

These three members of the Golden State Warriors must step up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Warriors continue their string of games at home on Wednesday night, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. The two teams come into this game at different ends of the spectrum in the Western Conference. Golden State is the first team to 30 wins while the Trail Blazers are looking to stay in the playoff race.

These two teams just met a few weeks ago in Oakland and it did not go well for Portland. They ended up losing by 45 points and it was yet another blowout loss that they suffered to the Warriors thus far this season. After the competitive battles they had in the playoffs last year, Portland hasn’t provided much difficulty this season. Nonetheless, these three Warriors must step up.

3. Kevin Durant

In the last meeting with Portland, Durant led the way with 34 points. He finished 11-13 shooting and put together one of his most efficient performances of the season. He’s been a stats monster this past week and he’s putting up numbers all across the board. Leading the way should be his challenge on Wednesday night.

2. Draymond Green

Although he didn’t do much scoring wise in their last battle, Green was dishing out assists and grabbing boards against Portland. More importantly, he helped give their big men fits down low and had one of his classic nights where he plays gritty. He needs to do it again.

1. JaVale McGee

With McGee having earned a role with the team this season, he has had some signature games that have helped maintain his spot in the rotation and continue to build upon it. Taking care of business of the bench again will help Golden State seal this one at home. His battles against Mason Plumlee should be fun.

More from Blue Man Hoop

This article originally appeared on