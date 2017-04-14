32 best photos from the first seven Monster Energy Series races

It was a new dawn for NASCAR as Monster Energy took over as title sponsor for the premier series in 2017.
Seven races into the season, we have come to expect the unexpected as six different drivers have gone to Victory Lane and plenty of action in between.
Relive the first part of the year with the most compelling photos:
Getty Images Getty Images
Sparks fly
Sparks fly from Brad Keselowski’s (2) car and onto Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during practice for The Clash at Daytona in February.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John Harrelson
Monster crash
Kurt Busch’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is completely destroyed after sliding through the infield grass during The Clash at Daytona.
Getty Images Getty Images
Hard hit
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson hit the inside wall a ton during The Clash at Daytona.
John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Spor
Victorious
Chase Elliott salutes the crowd with the checkered flag after winning Duel Race No. 1 at Daytona.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Daytona 500 front row
The teams of Chase Ellott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. stand in Victory Lane after a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the front row for the 59th annual Daytona 500.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Monster Energy girls
The Monster Energy girls have taken the NASCAR world by storm this year.
Getty Images Getty Images
Big crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88), Kyle Busch (18), Erik Jones (77), Matt Kenseth (20), Elliott Sadler (7) among others were caught up in a massive wreck in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500.
AP
Big crash No. 2
Another huge Daytona 500 melee collected Jimmie Johnson (48), Clint Bowyer (14), Chris Buescher (37), Kevin Harvick (4) and Danica Patrick (10).
AP
First Daytona 500 victory
Kurt Busch and his No. 41 crew celebrates on the frontstretch after winning the 59th annual Daytona 500. It was the first 500 win for Stewart-Haas Racing.
AP
Celebrating with Gronk
Kurt Busch (left) celebrates his Daytona 500 win with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (right) in Victory Lane.
Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Carrying the flag
Brad Keselowski lets the American Flag fly following his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It has become a tradition after his race wins.
Shanna Lockwood Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Peek into the garage
A cool shot gives an inside look into the garage stalls of Joey Logano (middle), Kyle Busch (left) and Jimmie Johnson (right) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Matthew T. Thacker
Burning it down
Martin Truex Jr. peforms an epic burnout after winning the Kobalt Tools 400 at Las Vegas.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Sin City warrior
Martin Truex Jr. goes to retreive the checkered flag following his Las Vegas triumph.
Calm before the storm
Kyle Busch walks away from his steaming No. 18 Toyota after an incident with Joey Logano on the final lap in Las Vegas. It was a long walk to Logano before all hell broke loose between the two drivers.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Everything wasn’t great
Forehead bloodied, Kyle Busch is forced away by a NASCAR official after confronting Joey Logano on pit road at Las Vegas.
Getty Images Getty Images
Valley of the Sun
Dale Earnhardt Jr. pours water down his firesuit before climbing into his No. 88 car for the Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The Valley of the Sun lived up to its name as temperatures reached the mid-90s.
Getty Images Getty Images
More sparks
Joey Logano nurses his No. 22 back to pit road after crashing in the closing laps at Phoenix. Ironically, it cost Kyle Busch the victory.
Getty Images Getty Images
Breaking the streak
Ryan Newman broke a 112-race winless streak after an upset win at Phoenix.
© Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Matthew T. Thacker
Keeping cool
A Richard Childres Racing team representative ices down Ryan Newman in Victory Lane after a hot race took a toll on all the drivers.
Getty Images Getty Images
Family affair
Kyle Larson and his son, Owen, pose for a picture after Larson earned the pole for the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
© Nigel Kinrade/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk AP
Going for a slide
Tire smoke billows around Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevy as he tries to save his car during a practice spin.
© Barry Cantrell/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Barry Cantrell
Another slide for seven-time
A pit-road incident forced Jimmie Johnson (48) to take an alternative angle into his pit box at Auto Club.
Getty Images Getty Images
Young Money
Kyle Larson and his No. 42 celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Auto Club 400 in Fontana. Larson wrapped up NASCAR’s West Coast swing with his second career victory.
© Nigel Kinrade/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Green at the Paperclip
Kyle Larson (42) and Chase Elliott (24) lead the field to green in the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Getty Images Getty Images
Wrong way
Kurt Busch’s wrecked No. 41 Ford sits in the middle of the track as cars fly by at Martinsville.
Getty Images Getty Images
Totaled
Jamie McMurray’s Martinsville race ended early after a terrifying crash in Turns 3 and 4 at Martinsville.
Michael Thomas Shroyer Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Spinning FlashPoint
Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes for a spin at Martinsville in his brightly-colored No. 88 Chevy nicknamed “FlashPoint.”
Getty Images Getty Images
Evasive action
Austin Dillon (3) spins in Turns 1 and 2 during the STP 500 as his teammate Ryan Newman (31) among others try to avoid hitting him.
Michael Thomas Shroyer Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Winner winner
Brad Keselowski flies under the checkered flag to earn his second win of the season. The victory was extra special as it was earned in Team Penske’s 1,000th Cup race.
Team effort
Brad Keselowski burns it down as his No. 2 team joins the celebration.
Getty Images Getty Images
Making history
Jimmie Johnson salutes the crowd after earning a record seventh career victory at Texas Motor Speedway.
Getty Images Getty Images
9
NASCAR community celebrates Steve Byrnes’ legacy on his birthday
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!