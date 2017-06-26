Deadly fire in Cheswold apartment building

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Sunday night blaze in Cheswold, thbat killed one person.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9:30 pm at the 100 block of Commerce Street. The Cheswold Fire Company arrived on the scene to see flames shooting from a 2nd floor apartment. One firefighter was injured and transported to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. Another victim, believed to be a resident, was found deceased inside the 2nd floor apartment.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000. Four apartments were damaged. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to approximately ten displaced tenants.

State fire investigators are conducting an investigation into the fire’s origin and cause. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform the autopsy.