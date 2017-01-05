37 F
34 of 158 inmates recaptured after jailbreak in Philippines

  • Filipino inmates remain in their cell at the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan city, Cotabato Province, southern Philippines, after a massive jailbreak Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. In one of the country’s largest jailbreaks in recent years, nearly 160 inmates escaped after suspected Muslim rebels attacked the jail before dawn Wednesday killing at least six people as pursuing government forces traded fire with gunmen, officials said. (AP Photo)  (The Associated Press)

MANILA, Philippines –  Philippine security forces have recaptured 34 out of 158 inmates who escaped after heavily armed Muslim rebels stormed a jail in the country’s south.

Police say five inmates, one guard and one village official have been killed in pursuit operations.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Thursday the 34 inmates have been recaptured since the rebels on Wednesday attacked the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan and facilitated what officials say was the biggest jailbreak in the country. Kidapawan is about 930 kilometers (580 miles) southeast of the capital Manila.

The jail held 1,511 inmates, including rebels facing murder charges for a series of bombings in the province. It was the third attack on the provincial jail facility since 2007.

