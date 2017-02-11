362 hours to Daytona: Waltrip brothers have made their mark

As FOX Sports continues its 500 hours countdown to the 59th running of the Daytona 500 (live on FOX Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET), we give a nod to the Waltrip brothers — Darrell and Michael — who have combined to lead a total of 362 laps in the Great American Race.

Both Darrell Waltrip and Michael Waltrip now work in the broadcast booth as FOX Sports NASCAR analysts.

But Michael will be stepping out of the booth and back behind the wheel of a race car for one final race as he attempts to run the 500 in the No. 15 Toyota for Premium Motorsports. It’s the same car number he drove to both of his Daytona 500 victories in 2001 and 2003.

Darrell Waltrip, although far more successful overall than his younger brother across a NASCAR Hall of Fame career that included a total of 84 race victories and three Premier Series championships, won the 500 only once — on his 17th try in 1989.

DW will be in the FOX broadcast booth along with Mike Joy and four-time NASCAR Premier Series champion Jeff Gordon to call all the action in the 500 on Feb. 26.

