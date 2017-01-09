36th Democratic Representativ District Caucus Moved

With weather and other unforeseen circumstances, the Caucus and meeting for the 36th Democratic Representative District has been moved. They’ll both still be held this Thursday, January 12, but will now be at Arenas Restaurant in Milford beginning at 6:30. The Caucus is only open to registered Democrats living in the 36th District. To vote for committee members, bring your voter registration with you. The monthly meeting will be held immediately after to fill Chair, Vice-Chair Secretary and Treasurer positions for the next four years.