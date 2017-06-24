4 All Blacks released to play for Hurricanes vs. Lions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Four players have been released by the All Blacks to play for the Hurricanes against the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday, the last midweek match of the Lions’ New Zealand tour.

Winger Julian Savea, center Ngani Leaumape, lock Vaea Fifita and utility back Jordie Barrett were not members of the All Blacks match 23 which beat the Lions 30-15 in Saturday’s first test at Eden Park.

They now get their chance to play against the tourists for the defending Super Rugby champion Hurricanes and whose lineup also includes former All Blacks Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jeff To’omaga-Allen and winger Cory Jane, who has been named on the bench.

Meanwhile, Damian McKenzie has been called into the squad as cover for fullback Ben Smith who failed a concussion test during the first test and for the third time this season.

The release of Savea and Leaumape, the top try-scorer in Super Rugby, means the Wellington-based Hurricanes will field a near full-strength backline, missing only scrumhalf T.J. Perenara and flyhalf Beauden Barrett.

—-

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea, Otere Black, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi; Brad Shields (captain), Callum Gibbins, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Mark Abbott, Jeff To’omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Ben May. Replacements: Leni Apisai, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, James Blackwell, Reed Prinsep, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Wes Goosen, Cory Jane.