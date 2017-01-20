4 Arrested In Dover Drugs, Guns Charges

Four men were arrested in Dover Thursday on drug and weapons charges. Police pulled over a car on Lockerman Street driven by 23-year-old Qadir Mosley, of Dover, after seeing a woman holding an infant on her lap while the car was moving. Police could smell marijuana coming from the car. They determined that 22-year-old Victor Teasley, of Magnolia, was the one with the marijuana and arrested him. Mosley was also arrested for possession of crack cocaine. 20-year-old Robert Cason, of Felton, was arrested for possession of a .22 caliber revolver and .45 caliber glock. 21-year-old Jakell Young was also arrested for possession of a .38 caliber handgun, which he hid from police. All four were charged, but Mosley and Teasley were released on bond. Cason is being held on $40,000 bond. The woman wasn’t arrested, but the child was taken from her and given to another family member.