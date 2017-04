Williston Police say four people died in a plane crash on Sunday at the city’s airport.

Investigators say it happened at 1:12 p.m. at the Williston Airport.

Fire rescue officials and Levy County EMS responded.

Officials say the plane is a 1948 Cessna 170 “tail dragger” and registered in Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the plane to crash.

Read more from FOX 35 Orlando.