Four people were injured in a crash on Route 1 near Fenwick Island on Saturday around 6pm. Bethany Beach Fire and EMS found a car had rolled over into the brush along the side of the road with 2 adults and 2 children inside. The crew was told that the rollover occurred at a speed in excess of 100mph. All four patients were taken to Beebe Medical Center. CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PICTURES FROM THE BETHANY BEACH VFC