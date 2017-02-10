4-Star WR Austin Osborne Commits to UW Husky Recruiting Class 2018

The 2018 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Grew In Number Today as 4-star Wide Receiver Austin Osborne Commits

The future just grew a little brighter for the University of Washington Husky recruiting class for 2018. The team had already lined up a five-star quarterback by the name of Jacob Sirmon from Bothell, WA. The team also landed a commitment from his cousin, 3-star outside linebacker Jack Sirmon from Brentwood, TN. The pair now have a third member of the 2018 Washington Husky recruiting class.

A quarterback needs weapons, and the Huskies just landed an excellent receiver for the team’s 2018 class. Osborne is an exclamation point. His 6-foot-3 height is ideal, and his speed is one of his strongest attributes.

Committing to Washington this early will be a boon to both player and program. I’ve set up the links to Austin’s latest and greatest scouting reviews below:.

WR Austin Osborne 6-foot-3 185 pounds, Mission Viejo, CA ★★★★

Campus Insider added some details to the story. CI reports that Osborne is ranked the No. 7 wideout in the state of California and No. 18 wide receiver in the nation. He announced his decision on twitter today:

“I’ve made my decision. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude towards all the coaches, teammates, trainers, family and friends who I have came [sic] in contact with throughout my football career. You have all shaped me into the football player and person that I am today. I would also like to thank all of the colleges who have offered me scholarships. I know I am very blessed to have this opportunity. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I am committed to the University of Washington. Go Dawgs!”

Great Start To 2018

This is a huge start for the UW football team. Scout.com’s Greg Biggins also covered the announcement, and got this about how Austin arrived at his decision:

“I think Coach Petersen is the best coach in the country,” Osborne said. “The thing I love about him is he’s not just about football, he wants to make every player a better person and set them up for life after football. My goal is to become a better man and a better athlete and I know I can do that at Washington. Washington has a top 10 Business program, which is what I want to major in and I have an aunt and uncle who live 20 minutes away from campus so it’s just a great all around fit for me.”

The University of Washington continues to cash in on their NCAA playoff appearance and recent progress of the football program.

As more and more top national talent commits to the University of Washington, you can bet the football program will continue to improve.

