4 suspended after police kicked burning bystander reinstated

Four New Jersey police officers suspended after a video showed them kicking and dragging a bystander following a fiery auto crash have been reinstated.

Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill tells NorthJersey.com the city’s officers will be on modified administrative duty and will not be on patrol.

She said federal investigators have asked the department not to bring departmental charges against the men, including a lieutenant, as a federal probe continues.

The June 4 video showed Miguel Feliz exiting his car before being kicked by the officers. The officers had been chasing a different man whose car resembled one used in a shooting several days earlier.

Officials said earlier this month the officers violated several guidelines during the chase.