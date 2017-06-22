Cameroon were the better team. There’s no doubt about that, as they ran past Australia with the ball, befuddled the Socceroos with smart runs off of it, and moved the ball with some tidy passing to keep the pressure on. Toss in a high press that turned Australia over repeatedly and the Indomitable Lions didn’t have any issues creating chances. Their problem was they missed so many of them. Vincent Aboubakar was especially wasteful.

Had Cameroon finished decently, they’d have scored at least three goals. Had they finished well, they have scored at least five goals. Instead, they drew.

