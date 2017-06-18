4 things you need to know about the reported Celtics-76ers trade for the No. 1 draft pick

A certain vocal contingent of Sixers fans is up in arms about this trade. They view it as the final blow against what Sam Hinkie tried to build in Philadelphia (with few real results to show for his efforts).

With apologies to these very smart basketball observers, that reaction is asinine. “The Process” was about trying to find star players who can win you championships; Hinkie merely believed that the best route to such success was through the draft. If you want the No. 1 pick, the best thing you can do is lose a lot of games, so the Sixers tanked.

Tanking was just one aspect of “The Process,” though. The overarching philosophy called for making shrewd moves, like trading one of the worst Rookies of the Year, Michael-Carter Williams, in a move that landed the Lakers pick they reportedly will use in this deal with the Celtics, or committing a heist of the Kings that gives you the right to swap picks in this year’s draft, which in turn became that No. 3 pick the Sixers sent to Boston.

He wasn’t around to reap the fruits of his labor, but Hinkie’s fingerprints are all over this move.

