Indian River School District faces critical bus driver shortage

Indian River School District has a critical shortage of bus drivers for the current school year, and that may impact transportation schedules. Schools will notify parents if there are any changes to the pick-up and drop-off times for their children. Superintendent Mark Steele says the shortage of drivers has reached a tipping point and the district has no other alternatives than to increase the number of double routes for their existing drivers.

The Indian River School District is actively recruiting bus drivers for the 2017-2018 school year. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver should contact the IRSD Transportation Office at (302) 436-1000 or tyler.bryan@irsd.k12.de.us.

All Delaware bus drivers are required to have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and School Bus Endorsement. The district and its bus contractors will assist interested drivers in receiving the training necessary to obtain a CDL and “S” Endorsement. Applicants will be subject to pre-employment drug testing and criminal background and child protection registry checks.