Ocean City police arrest 4 in connection to August car thefts

Over a three day span in August, three cars were stolen from around Ocean City. Now police believe four people were involved in the thefts, including two 15-year olds.

The car thefts began on August 16th, and police believe in each case the keys were left inside the vehicles. Through their investigation, Ocean City Police, in conjunction with Delaware State Police tracked the stolen cars to Mosley Road near Bowers Beach.

Police arrested four individuals in connection to the heists: Tammy Gould of Dover, Curtis Brown of Felton, and two unidentified 15 year old males. Gould and Brown were held on $10,000. The two juveniles were sent to the Department of Juvenile Services for review.