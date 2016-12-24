49ers at Rams live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NFC rivalry game online.

The bulk of the Week 16 action in the NFL will be on Saturday, Dec. 24, as Christmas falls on a Sunday this year. One of the late afternoon games in the NFC will be between NFC West rivals in the San Francisco 49ers (1-13) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-10).

Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will have the late afternoon telecast. The available live stream for this game can be found on FOX Sports Go.

San Francisco is by far and away the worst team in the NFC. Since beating the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 1, the 49ers have lost their last 13 games. San Francisco is one of three teams, along with the Cleveland Browns (0-14) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) that could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles isn’t much better than the lowly 49ers. The NFC West has been terrible this season outside of the Seattle Seahawks (9-4-1). Los Angeles is 4-10 and was the first team in the NFL to fire its head coach. Saturday will be the second attempt at an NFL victory for interim head coach John Fassel. Attempt No. 1 went over horribly in Seattle last week on Thursday Night Football.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Rams will be laying five points at home to the visiting 49ers. The associated moneylines are Los Angeles -220 and San Francisco +190. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 39 points.

The Rams could win this one, but do we really trust Jared Goff to win a football game just yet? He was in concussion protocol after the hit he sustained last Thursday by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. Maybe Case Keenum can lead the Rams to victory if Goff can’t go on Saturday?

