49ers Briefly Hold First Overall Pick

The San Francisco 49ers briefly had the inside track to the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. With the Cleveland Browns’ first victory this season, the 49ers were in position to draft first next April. The 49ers 22-21 come from behind victory moves them back to second.

The San Francisco 49ers briefly held the first overall pick next April. The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season earlier on Christmas eve — a 20-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers. With the Cleveland Browns better strength of schedule on the season, the 49ers had the inside track on the first pick by virtue of a tiebreaker. All San Francisco had to do was lose their final two games.

For most of the 49ers-Rams game, it looked like that would be the case. The Rams took a 21-7 lead in the fourth quarter, and the 49ers second half offense has been very disappointing this season.

Then Kaepernick and company came alive. With two consecutive touchdown drives topped off by a two-point conversion, the 49ers lost their briefly-held draft position.

Will this come back to haunt the Niners? Time will tell, but breaking a 13-game winning streak on Christmas Eve sure felt nice.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars also winning this weekend, the 49ers victory only dropped them back to their original draft position before the weekend: second overall.

