49ers: Niner Noise breaks down film of Carlos Hyde running game

As 2016 comes to a close, Niner Noise will be providing San Francisco fans with film analysis of 49ers running back Carlos Hyde.

First and foremost, Niner Noise wishes No. 28, Carlos Hyde, a speedy recovery.

Secondly, Hyde is a beast. While there are plenty of games where Hyde’s game was less-than-stellar, he also has plenty of plays that jump out on film.

In this article, we will look at four plays that exemplify the explosive abilities of “El Guapo.” I chose four plays to diagnose. Two from the first half of the season and two from the latter half. I chose two games in which Hyde excelled and two games in which he did not put up big numbers.

Before we breakdown the film, let’s talk about Hyde and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly’s zone-read offensive scheme.

Carlos Hyde’s 2016 season in review

On the season, Carlos Hyde had 217 run attempts for 988 rushing yards with a 4.6 yards-per-attempt average. This average is the highest of his career, in which he has never recorded an average lower than 4.0. Before going on injured reserve, Hyde was on pace to run for 1,135 yards.

This is not taking into account Hyde had already missed three games. If he had not missed any games this season, Hyde could have netted an additional 220 yards for a total of 1,355 rushing yards. This would have been a monster season and a primary reason why Hyde is, and should be, the 49ers featured running back.

Overall, No. 28 is a thumping running back with the speed and agility to cause defenders fits. His pound-the-rock style seems to be best used in a power-running scheme, but Hyde excelled in a zone-read running scheme going back to his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes:

[embedded content]

At OSU, Hyde dominated within coach Urban Meyer’s zone-read scheme. In Hyde’s first few years in the NFL, he was introduced to a power-running scheme under former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Having run in both systems, Hyde has a deep understanding of NFL running-play designs which makes him a very versatile back.

Before delving into Hyde’s tape, it is important to understand coach Chip Kelly’s running scheme. Current 49ers head coach Kelly runs a zone-read scheme, which is very similar to the same scheme ran by Meyer at OSU. Hyde’s familiarity with this scheme translated well for the 2016 49ers.

Coach Kelly’s Zone-Read Offense

A common criticism of Kelly’s zone-read offense is that it is too predictable. This predictability ends up giving the advantage to the defense. By failing to disguise plays, defenses know what the offense is trying to do. In the run game, this means defenders crash down and “plug” the run gaps (gaps are the intended running lanes).

However, Kelly’s offense does not intend to disguise play designs. Instead, Kelly attempts to flip the advantage back to the offense by having an advantage in the numbers game. Kelly believes his system, when executed at a high level, will overwhelm good defenses.

For comparison’s sake, in a power-running scheme, the defense has more defenders than the offensive line can block. In a power-runnning scheme, gaps are created by overpowering, bruising offensive linemen.

With the zone read, the quarterback can hand the ball off, keep it, run or throw it. Because of the play design, defenders are forced to guess if the quarterback keeps it or hands it off. This often leads to defenders hesitating. In theory, this hesitation gives the advantage back to the offense.

Unfortunately, the 49ers offensive line played inconsistently in 2016.

In the first half of the season, the film revealed plenty of evidence where the O-line/tight ends failed to execute.

Let’s look at the 49ers first bad running performance this season.

Carlos Hyde gets tackled behind his lineman and coughs up the ball

On this play, you can see a designed inside-zone run with the tight end pulling across the formation. It is clear that 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (No. 88) is supposed to seal off his defender but, based on his reaction, it looks like he was expecting a pass:

Failing to block the defensive end resulted in Carlos Hyde being tackled behind the 49ers offensive line. The missed block resulted in the DE making the play against Hyde. The Panthers capitalized on this play, recovering the fumbled ball and turning it into a defensive touchdown.

It is possible that this play had a run-pass option built into it. Many of Chip Kelly’s plays have that option built into them. However, as you will see in later plays, the TE is expected to seal off the backside defender.

Regardless, Hyde has fumbled five times in 2016. There is no excuse for an NFL running back to fumble the ball unless they are painfully injured or concussed. Quite simply, Hyde needs to hold onto the ball.

This game was one of Hyde’s worst performances of the year. He ran the ball 14 times for 34 yards, averaging 2.43 yards per run. While Hyde had a bad game, a lot of the blame falls on the offensive line.

Here is another angle of that fumble:

No. 28 shows off his punishing running style

The play below is one of my favorite plays this season. This play was a great example of Hyde’s overall game, showing off his acceleration, anticipation, agility and power:

In addition, this is a good representation of how Chip Kelly’s system works when all players execute the play as intended. Plus, who doesn’t like to see a 49er taking it to the Seahawks defense.

Hyde patiently sets up this outside-zone run by leaning right and then suddenly slams his foot in the ground and turns upfield. Hyde’s running style is absolutely violent. He doesn’t avoid contact, he initiates it.

At full speed he turns into a heat-seeking missile and totally bowls over Seahawks’ five-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

Hyde had an excellent game versus a tough defense that prides its ability to stop the run. No. 28 roasted the Seahawks’ D, running the rock 21 times for 104 yards and averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

This game could have been much different if the 49ers defense held up its end of the bargain. The 49ers passing game didn’t help much either.

Here is another view of this play. Go ahead and smile as Thomas gets trucked:

Now, let’s move on the second half of the season.

Hyde ripping the Jets’ run defense on a 47-yard run

The play below is a great example of the 49ers running offense finally getting on the same page.

Remember that play against the Panthers that resulted in a fumble? Remember how the tight end failed to block the backside defender? Well, notice how he now blocks Jets’ No. 52:

An awesome play of Carlos Hyde running the rock against a tough Jets defense. Notice how the zone read makes the backside defender hesitate. pic.twitter.com/kXJYuUrLCK — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 28, 2016

This is also evidence of how the zone read causes defenders to hesitate. The Jets OLB, who is off the frame on the left side, walks towards the line of scrimmage and then freezes. This delay allows enough time for Carlos Hyde to hit the hole and run towards daylight.

Hyde creates his own advantages by forcing defenders to choose a gap. Once the defender commits, Hyde often hits the vacated gap. Hyde possesses unnatural burst for a running back of his size.

Also, notice how Hyde takes defenders for a ride as he drags them for an additional 12 yards after initial contact. Hyde shows qualities that are comparable to former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Unfortunately, Hyde’s style results in him getting injured.

Still, we can all enjoy watching him torch a tough Jets defense for 193 yards on 17 carries averaging a redonkulous 11.3 yards-per-carry.

On a side note observe 49ers rookie Joshua Garnett (No. 65) handle Jets’ Pro Bowl DE Sheldon Richardson single-handedly. Garnett’s game has been getting better each week.

Here is another angle of Hyde’s excellent run against the Jets:

A different angle of Hyde’s monster run vs Jets. Notice the improvement of the offensive line? O-line has improved as the season has gone on pic.twitter.com/8mpBIoKs44 — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 28, 2016

On to the Rams!

Hyde rips a 14-yard run versus the Rams

Against the Rams, Hyde recorded 38 yards on 13 plays for a putrid 2.92 YPC average.

Below is Hyde’s best play of the game which shows a perfect marriage of Hyde’s running style and Coach Kelly’s system. This play demonstrates three key things that 49ers did well:

A great example of Kelly’s zone read causing Rams DE Eugene Sims to hesitate. Results in a large hole for Hyde to burst through. Go No. 28! pic.twitter.com/JKAeNwApWX — Eric Gamboa (@EricGamboa01) December 28, 2016

First, the offensive line gets a good push against a tough Rams defense.

Second, 49ers TE Celek provides a chip block on Rams DE Eugene Sims and also blocks a defender at the second level.

Third, Hyde causes three defenders to get “sucked in” behind their own defensive line. Hyde creates this advantage by utilizing an excellent cutback causing two linebackers to over pursue.

The Rams strong safety does not get stuck behind his own line but is still only able to get one arm around Hyde. Hyde easily runs through the arm tackle and finishes by carrying multiple defenders for five yards.

Hyde is superb, but his game depends on linemen maintaining their blocks. He creates “daylight” by tricking defenders to defend the wrong gap, leaving wide-open holes.

Hyde’s cutback ability will be thwarted If the O-line fails to create running lanes. In several games this season, Hyde was forced to simply pound the rock netting yards per carry averages of 2.43, 1.08 and 2.92. Forcing Hyde to slam against opposing defensive lines resulted in him missing three games due to injury.

Hyde is a fantastic back, but O-line inconsistency hurt the 49ers’ running game all season long.

Giving the 49ers line one more year together will pay major dividends next season. Of course that is assuming coach Chip Kelly will return in 2017.

