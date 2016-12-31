49ers reportedly considering replacing both Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke

The San Francisco 49ers are strongly considering replacing both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco is expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both HC Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

The story is posting now on @NLF.com: #49ers are expected to fire coach Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2017

The reports come almost a year to the day Chip Kelly parted ways with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelly replaced Jim Tomsula, who was fired after one 5-11 season in San Francisco, but the 49ers have regressed to a 2-13 record, including a streak of 12 straight losses.

Kelly has been dealing with controversy since before the season even started, as Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest blew up into a national debate. Kelly has been praised for his handling of the situation and the locker room, but the Niners’ struggles have persisted, even after Kaepernick reclaimed the starting quarterback job from Blaine Gabbert. The 49ers’ only victories have come against the Rams, and Kelly’s team dropped 12 straight games in between.

Baalke and Kaepernick reportedly had a strained relationship before the season started, due to the quarterback’s regression in 2015 and the $126 million contract Baalke gave him in 2014. Kaepernick and the 49ers eventually agreed to restructure his contract after he regained his starting job, making him a free agent after this season and giving 49ers ownership the opportunity to fully clean house.

The 49ers are poised to have one of the top picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, and they could want to pair a new QB with a new coach and GM.