49ers search for second win vs LA Rams

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 16 with only one victory to their name: a Week 1 rout of the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers will visit this familiar opponent in Week 16, their last decent chance to stop the bleeding that has been the 2016 season.

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled in 2016 — just in case you hadn’t noticed. Losers of 13 straight, the Niners head to Los Angeles for what may be their last decent chance at a victory this season. The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. The Seahawks should be significantly favored in that game. With Atlanta well on its way to a Week 16 win, the Seahawks will have something to play for next week, dimming the 49ers chances of ending their season with a win.

The Rams are the only team the 49ers have defeated this season — a 28-0 trouncing in Week 1. Blaine Gabbert and Case Keenum were the quarterbacks that game. Colin Kaepernick and Jared Goff will take the field for the 49ers and Rams, respectively, on Saturday afternoon.

With the Jaguars well on their way to winning their third game, a victory by San Francisco would not even hurt their draft position. NFL teams should have too much pride to throw games for a draft pick, however — not to mention that losing will more likely lead to both coaches and players losing their jobs.

