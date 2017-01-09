49ers to Interview Redskins Offensive Coordinator Sean McVay on Monday, per Report

The San Francisco 49ers are set to meet with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay on Monday in New York, per a report. McVay is the latest to interview for the Niners head coaching vacancy.

The San Francisco 49ers’ search for a new head coach continues today, as CEO Jed York and Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe are slated to interview with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Mike Silver, the Niners’ brass will meet with the 30-year-old McVay in New York on Monday morning.

Sean McVay will meet with the 49ers in New York City on Monday morning. Previously interviewed with Rams. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 8, 2017

McVay has already interviewed for the Los Angeles Rams’ open head coaching spot, according to the report.

The Redskins finished 8-7-1 this season and missed the playoffs. But McVay’s offense finished third in the NFL in all-purpose yards (6,454). And his work with Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had a very solid contract year, should be noted.

McVay is the son of former San Francisco executive, John McVay, so the coaching lineage is there. Yet the younger McVay’s age is certainly going to raise some eyebrows if hired.

Still, McVay is seen as an up-and-coming candidate for a head coaching gig at the NFL level.

The Niners have also interviewed other candidates — Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and New England Patriots head coach Josh McDaniels.

Others are pending interviews later this week.

