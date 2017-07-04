4th of July celebrations around the peninsula

Bethany Beach – parade kicks off at noon at Pennsylvania Ave and Garfield Parkway. You can register a float between 9-11:30 AM. US Sen. Tom Carper will be in attendance

Laurel – 5 pm Band Chain Break performs at Market Square Park Bandstand 6 PM Little Miss Independent Pageant 7 PM Parade begins, Governor John Carney will be in attendance 8 PM 930 Band plays 930 Fireworks begin

Milton – 10 AM – 2 PM Milton Memorial Park, classic 4th of July festivities such as Dunk Tank, Pie Baking Contest, and a 1950’s Rock N Roll Tribute

Rehoboth Beach –

This morning: Red White and Blue 5K & Kiddie K at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Registration starts aat 630 AM, race starts at 8 AM

This evening: 8 – 11 PM 78th Army Band will be performing on the Rehoboth Bandstand. Fireworks begin at 915 PM

Lewes – 9-6 Second Street in Downtown lewes old fashioned fourth of july with activites games and more. 11:15 Gov. John Carney will greet members of the public. At 2 PM Independence day decorate boat parade on the canal

5 PM annual “Doo-Dah” Parade in downtown. Watch from sidewalk or join in, no registration necessary.

Dewey Beach – 9 pm Fireworks show from a barge on the bay. The fireworks should be visible from any bayside bar or restaurant.

Ocean City – 2 locations for fun and fireworks this evening:

8 PM Uptown – Northside Park on 125th Street concert with Mark Hines and the Look

8 PM Downtown – on the beach at North Division Street Triple Rail Turn

Fireworks start at 930 PM