4th of July Series Preview, 7/4-7/6

SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host a three game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, from Tuesday, July 4th through Thursday, July 6th. The Shorebirds hold the Shore Series lead this season over the Lakewood BlueCLaws, 8-6.

The Shorebirds will be celebrating Independence Day at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Tuesday, July 4th with America’s pastime and the best fireworks show on Delmarva after the game. Fans can purchase tickets for the Shorebirds’ Independence Day Bash for $26. The Independence Day Bash is a 1.5 hour buffet in the picnic deck down the right field line. The menu for the Independence Day Bash includes BBQ Chicken Legs, hamburgers, hotdogs, macaroni and cheese, watermelon, and popcorn. The deadline to purchase tickets for the Independence Day Bash is Monday, July 3rd at 1:00 PM. Call 410-219-3112 to purchase tickets for the Independence Day Bash.

Wednesday, July 5th is Silver Slugger Wednesday, presented by Coastal Home Care. The Silver Slugger program is limited to Shorebirds fans that are age 55 and over. Also, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will be able to play Baseball Bingo, courtesy of Coastal Home Care.

The series ends with KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursday on July 6th, presented by University Village at Salisbury. Fans over 21 years of age can enjoy 16 ounce cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light; as well as, 16 ounce Pepsi fountain drinks for $2. It’s also Maryland Pride Thursday so the Shorebirds will be wearing their fan favorite, Maryland Pride jerseys. Show your support by wearing your own Maryland Pride gear!

The game on Tuesday, July 4th is scheduled to start at 6:05 PM with gates set to open at 5:00 PM. First pitch for the games on Wednesday, July 5th and Thursday, July 6th are scheduled for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6:00 PM. Skip the line and buy tickets online by purchasing your tickets ahead of time at www.theshorebirds.com/tickets.

—————————-

The Delmarva Shorebirds are the Class “A” Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Shorebirds are owned by

7th Inning Stretch, LLC, the same company that owns the Stockton Ports of the California League and the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

The Shorebirds celebrated their 20th season in 2015, and have entertained over five million fans since beginning play at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md. in 1996. The team has captured South Atlantic League titles in 1997 and 2000 while successfully hosting the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011.

For more information on the Shorebirds, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.