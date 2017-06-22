5 bold NBA Draft predictions you can take to the bank

Oh, Danny Ainge — always out here overthinking your decisions.

There’s a universe where everything works out for the Celtics. They take Jayson Tatum at No. 3 (my sense is they will pass on Josh Jackson), and the Duke forward perfectly complements Jaylen Brown to form a dynamic wing duo at the core of a Boston dynasty. Markelle Fultz reaches his high floor but not his ceiling, Lonzo Ball flames out, and the Celtics emerge as the true Eastern Conference superteam in the post-LeBron era.

Back here in reality, Boston is dancing with the devil. There’s a strong probability the Celtics traded an opportunity to take the best player in the draft in exchange for the Lakers’ pick next year — let’s call it the No. 7 pick — and Ainge’s draft history gives you every reason to think Boston will take a bust at No. 3.

With Kristaps Porzingis reportedly on the market, the Celtics could have made the best offer if they still had the No. 1 pick. For Boston’s sake, let that be the only regret Ainge has in this draft.

Speaking of Porzingis …

