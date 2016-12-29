5 crazy NBA trades that need to happen

The NBA trade deadline is a couple of months away and these five crazy trades need to happen by then or in the offseason.

The NBA trade deadline is February 23, 2017, and there are many rumors floating around the league. Some of them involve lower-tiered players such as Brandon Knight of the Phoenix Suns. Despite being the sixth man for the Suns this year, it renders him as the odd man out behind the starting backcourt of Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker. As a result, Knight can’t get into his usual offensive rhythm and is struggling mightily. Therefore, if he gets traded, then it won’t be a big surprise to anyone. It also won’t be a crazy trade unless another team intends to overpay for him with an All-Star.

A crazy trade is one that usually involves high-profile players. It also tends to be controversial since it can be a deal that fans don’t see coming. Some of the popular names involved in trade rumors include DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson, John Wall and Paul George. While it’s more realistic for those players staying with their current teams, you can never predict what may happen before the deadline.

Some fans prefer for teams to mostly stay the same. Other fans, such as myself, love it when the league gets shaken up a bit with a few surprise moves. Therefore, let’s take a look at five crazy trades that need to happen in the NBA either before the deadline or in the offseason.

5. Hassan Whiteside for Jonas Valanciunas

This trade may not be the most popular suggestion, especially for Toronto Raptors fans. After all, Valanciunas played very well against Whiteside in the playoffs last year until he got hurt. Therefore, people may scratch their heads as to why this is a trade that needs to happen. The reason is actually simpler than you would think. Whiteside is a better fit for the Raptors to win right now while “JV” is a better fit for the Miami Heat to rebuild.

Despite Valanciunas exploiting Whiteside’s deficiency at defending the low block, he is still the inferior defender. Jonas may be big and has length, but his defense is nearly non-existent in the paint. He is even worse at pick and roll defense and this is something that Toronto currently lacks. They used to have a player that excelled at those defensive situations in Bismack Biyombo, but he flew south to the Orlando Magic for a bigger paycheck. Therefore, acquiring Whiteside from Miami would be an ideal solution for the Raptors. He is an improving offensive player along with being an elite rebounder and shot blocker. It would also make them more competitive against the kings of the Eastern Conference and the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for the Heat, acquiring Valanciunas is ideal for what looks to be a rebuilding situation for them. Dwyane Wade is in Chicago now, Chris Bosh’s chances of playing again are close to zero percent and Goran Dragic is currently on the trading block. They could choose to build around Whiteside alone, but Valanciunas is three years younger with some untapped upside. There’s a chance that he can start putting up Whiteside numbers, but in a less-athletic fashion.

Financially, it’s not an even swap between the two centers so more players would need to be included. One possible trade is Valanciunas and Terrence Ross being swapped for Whiteside and Josh Richardson. According to ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine, it’s a valid two-for-two exchange. It’s a trade that some of the Toronto faithful would not like due to Jonas’ and Terrence’s increasing popularity in the city. However, the Raptors would be wise to strongly investigate the possibility of getting Whiteside. His presence will make it a stronger possibility for Toronto to upset the Cavaliers if they face each other again in the Eastern Conference Finals.

4. Blake Griffin for Enes Kanter and Domantas Sabonis

This is a trade that many people would consider crazy since it involves an All-Star caliber player and two young players with non-guaranteed potential. Blake Griffin’s combination with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan on the Los Angeles Clippers has been a potent one for a few years now. Meanwhile, Enes Kanter and Domantas Sabonis are splitting time at the power forward position for the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a result, it almost seems foolish to trade them right now. However, it doesn’t mean that the trade doesn’t need to happen at some point.

Due to some recent durability issues and an unfortunate fight with a Clippers staff member, Griffin has a tainted image in Los Angeles. It’s a recipe that spells “trade him” before the number of teams that covet him decreases. He’s currently averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for a Clippers team that seemed unstoppable at the beginning of this season.

However, they have now fallen to the fourth spot in the Western Conference and Blake is out until late January or early February after minor knee surgery. When he returns, the expectation is that he will help propel the Clippers into the playoffs and overcome the powerhouse known as the Golden State Warriors. However, it’s an arduous goal to achieve against a team that’s been to the Finals over the past two years and now has Kevin Durant on the roster. Therefore, the current Clippers may never get over the Golden State hump. As a result, it may be necessary to move in a different direction from the Paul/Griffin/Jordan trio.

On the OKC side, Kanter and Sabonis have performed fairly well with their vastly different play styles. Enes is a low post player with a decent array of offensive moves. He is also a very good rebounder. Currently, the former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds while getting only 20.3 minutes per contest. Therefore, his upside is clearly there as a nightly double-double threat if he receives 30-plus minutes.

Sabonis is more of a stretch four that can rebound pretty well. He is also a good passer and defender. The former Gonzaga standout is only averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over 21 minutes per game, but he’s still a rookie. He will continue to improve and develop into a very good NBA player barring any setbacks.

Domantas and Kanter are two ideal players that the Clippers can rebuild with. Their differing play styles are things that Doc Rivers can implement into his system with great success. As for Blake, the 1-2 punch of him and Russell Westbrook is a scary one. With Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams playing with them, it would make the Thunder a scary contender in the west. Lastly, this trade would be a homecoming for Griffin since he’s from Oklahoma City and even attended the University of Oklahoma.

On the shallowest of surfaces, this trade will seem like pure insanity to some fans. However, it’s one that I feel needs to happen for the true benefit of both teams down the road. It’s also a perfectly valid trade according to the ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

3. DeMarcus Cousins to the Washington Wizards

In the 2009-10 college basketball season, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were a nasty 1-2 punch for the Kentucky Wildcats before taking their talents to the NBA. Ever since that successful year where they made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, Wall and Cousins continue to dream about playing on the same team again. This dream needs to become reality and it’s possible for it to happen before the deadline.

Despite what the front office of the Sacramento Kings say about their commitment to Cousins, it’s become clear that he’s unhappy there. As his total of on-the-court and media outbursts increase, the patience of Sacramento officials decreases. They claim that they will build around Cousins to eventually make a playoffs run. However, their current roster is better built for making a run at lottery draft picks. Although the Kings currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot, there are four months left in the season. A lot can change and I have my doubts that they will finish as a playoff team. Therefore, it would be wise for them to make a deal to bring some fresh faces into Sacramento.

In the nation’s capital, the rumblings about Wall and Brad Beal not getting along won’t go away. It’s becoming clear that the Washington Wizards will need to move one of those players and it’s unlikely that it will be Wall. Therefore, Beal could be a key player in a deal to bring Boogie to Washington. It’s an exchange that could work out for both parties.

Even though Beal can’t be dealt until January 15, a viable deal could be made sending him, Marcin Gortat and Otto Porter to the Kings. In exchange, the Wizards would receive Cousins and an excellent third option in Rudy Gay. It’s a deal that will provide Sacramento with a fresh rebuilding situation. It’s also something that could propel the Wizards back into playoff contention after their recent bouts of underachievement.

2. Stephen Curry to the Chicago Bulls

This trade suggestion will probably have the entire Bay Area cursing my name, but there’s a method to this madness. Despite being the reigning two-time league MVP and the face of the Golden State Warriors since arriving in 2009, something seems off with Curry this season. Truthfully, something seemed off with him during most of the playoffs last season and especially in the finals. Now with the addition of Kevin Durant, it appears as if “The Chef” doesn’t cook in the same way that he once did.

Some may dispute that his numbers, aside from scoring, aren’t much different. However, this isn’t the case. Curry is averaging 5.9 assists per game right now and that’s the lowest it’s been since the 2011-12 season. His three-point percentage sits at a .401 and that’s the lowest it’s been in his entire career. He was already an inferior overall player compared to Durant before this season. Now with KD as his teammate, it’s even more obvious and it appears as if a new “face” of Golden State is emerging.

Klay Thompson hasn’t missed a beat since Kevin’s arrival and his numbers are nearly identical to last season’s. Only his three-point percentage is significantly down from last year and it’s actually a career-low at .389. Draymond Green also appears to be meshing well with Durant and his game hasn’t taken a major hit. Therefore, it leaves Curry as an odd man out. His contract also happens to expire at the end of this season and it’s possible that he signs with a different team. It might be in the better interest of the Warriors to entertain trade offers for him. At the very least, they can avoid a scenario where Steph leaves and they get nothing in return for him.

One valid trade option is Curry going to the Chicago Bulls for Rajon Rondo, Jerian Grant and a first round pick. The deal may seem lopsided, but Rondo may actually be a better fit as a point guard in Golden State. He is a pass-first floor general with great rebounding skills. Rondo is also a better defender. It’s possible that his presence provides more balance for the Warriors. Rajon is an immediate upgrade for ball distribution, grabbing boards and defending his position. The Bulls can include Grant and a possible draft pick in this trade since Curry carries the biggest value in this hypothetical scenario. Rondo isn’t enough value on his own.

As for Chicago, Steph is an ideal fit for Fred Hoiberg’s system. The combination of Curry, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade is a potent one. It’s more than possible for that “Big 3” to develop into strong rivals of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors The trade also provides Curry with an opportunity to get his groove back as the deadliest shooter that we’ve ever seen.

The chances for Curry being traded to Chicago before the season ends are very low. However, it’s something that needs to happen and it can benefit both teams more than it appears on the surface.

1. Anthony Davis to the Boston Celtics

It’s a crying shame that Anthony Davis is in the position he’s in. He’s averaging 29.3 points per game and it ranks him second behind Russell Westbrook. Davis is also leading the league in blocks per game with 2.7. His rebounding is also elite and he’s currently in the top 10 with a per game average of 11.4. However, his MVP-caliber numbers are not producing many wins. The New Orleans Pelicans currently have a 13-21 record and rank 11th in the Western Conference. It’s a frustrating situation for Davis and the future doesn’t look too bright for playoff appearances.

Despite being only 23 years old, Davis’ patience with front office decisions is probably fading. Jrue Holiday and Tyreke Evans are above average players when healthy, but they’re not enough for his team to be a serious contender. Additionally, New Orleans isn’t a prime destination for top players that will enter free agency soon. Therefore, it makes sense for the Pelicans to consider trading “The Brow” and getting a lot of value in return. One of the teams that can provide that value is the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are in numerous trade rumors where they’re trying to acquire a big name. Anthony happens to be one of them since Boston has a glaring need at the power forward position. One deal that works is sending Davis and Terrence Jones to Boston in exchange for Avery Bradley, Amir Jonhson and Jaylen Brown. By doing this, the Celtics will have a very strong trio of Davis, Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford. They can insert Marcus Smart into the void left by Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder is an improving small forward. As a result, Boston’s team would be primed to challenge for Eastern Conference dominance.

As for the Pelicans, they will receive a very promising small forward with Brown and an improving Bradley that’s starting to live up to his potential. Johnson provides a decent fill-in at power forward for them, but he’s a temporary fix. It would be a good rebuilding point for New Orleans. They could even squeeze a future draft pick out of Boston in this deal and turn it into their next great big man if they’re lucky.

The immense talent of Davis should be on a team that’s properly geared to make championship runs. The Pelicans are a team that should be pressing the reset button now while they can still get maximum value for him. It can all go away quickly with a significant and untimely injury. Out of all the possible trade rumors floating around, this is the one that needs to happen the most.

