5 dead, 120 evacuated from Florida nursing home due to intense heat, loss of power

More than 100 people were evacuated from a Florida nursing home after five people were reported dead at the Hollywood facility, whose residents were suffering from intense heat caused by a lack of electricity after deadly Hurricane Irma swept through.

Hurricane Irma may have moved on from Florida, but lingering dangers caused by the storm, including carbon monoxide poisoning, remain in the Sunshine State as millions wait for power to be restored.

In South Florida police evacuated several people from a nursing home without in Hollywood, where at least five people have died, WSVN reported.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and police told WSVN a total 120 people were evacuated at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills due to intense heat and no power.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief confirmed five people have died, but it remains unknown whether the deaths are related to the heat.

The mayor added three deaths occurred at the nursing home, and two deaths took place as they were transported to a nearby hospital.

In Central Florida, three people were found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday from apparent carbon monixide poisoning, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Williams told the Associated Press a deputy responded to the the home following a 911 call from what sounded like a juvenile. The deputy was then overcome by fumes while approaching the home and called for fire rescue.

Firefighters discovered two people dead inside the home, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Another person who tried to get out out of the home was found dead on the front lawn, while four others from inside the home were taken to a nearby hospital. Rescue workers found a portable gasoline generator running inside the home.

Futher north in Daytona Beach, police said one person died and three others are being treated at a hospital Wednesday for carbon monoxide poisoning from an electric generator.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department officials said on Twitter that a generator was running inside the home.

A neighbor told Fox 35 Orlando that generators were not allowed in the community.

Officials across Florida are warning people to keep generators outside their homes. Carbon monoxide from a generator is also suspected in the death of a man in Miami, while authorities say another dozen people were treated for carbon monoxide on Tuesday in Polk and Brevard counties.

One Miami-area apartment building was evacuated Tuesday after authorities determined a lack of power made it unsafe for elderly tenants, while officers arrived at another retirement community to help people stranded on upper floors without access to working elevators.

Elsewhere, a South Florida townhouse that weathered the storm was gutted by fire when power was restored, causing the stove to ignite items left on the cooktop.

The number of deaths blamed on Irma in Florida climbed to 13 with the carbon monoxide deaths, in addition to four in South Carolina and two in Georgia. At least 37 people were killed in the Caribbean.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but everybody’s going to come together,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. “We’re going to get this state rebuilt.”

The number of people without electricity in the steamy late-summer heat dropped to 9.5 million — just under half of Florida’s population. Utility officials warned it could take 10 days or more for power to be fully restored. About 110,000 people remained in shelters across the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.