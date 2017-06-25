5 drivers not named Kyle Larson who could win at Sonoma

Let’s make this much clear: Kyle Larson is the overwhelming favorite to win Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Larson, last weekend’s winner at Michigan International Speedway, put his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet on the Sonoma pole Saturday, flanked by teammate Jamie McMurray. And Larson was fastest in final practice on Friday. His confidence right now is sky high.

Realistically, one of these two should win, and if I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Larson. But if one of them doesn’t win, who will? Here are five drivers with a shot to take the win on the 1.99-mile Sonoma road course.

