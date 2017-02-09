While Oregon’s win over Arizona last weekend was one of the biggest statement victories any club has had all year, it was also a bit of an aberration. It was one of those games where everything that could go right for the Ducks did, as they shot a staggering 65 percent from the field (they average 48 percent on the year) and made 16 of 25 three-pointers.

It’s almost impossible to think that the Ducks can replicate that performance, but they’re going to need some semblance of it to win Thursday night. Oregon is playing the most offensively gifted team in college basketball (the Bruins average 93 points per game, which is second in the country) and even though Oregon already beat UCLA at home this season, it’s a game they could have easily lost. In that game UCLA actually outshot Oregon (53 percent to 44 percent) and was in position to win until the final seconds. If the Bruins had just tightened a few things up (including 14 turnovers) they probably would have emerged victorious.

AP Photo AP Photo