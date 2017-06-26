5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee

Castmates on the 20th season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Felice Herrig and Randa Markos met in the second round of the show only for Markos to upset “Lil’ Bulldog” via first-round submission.

Since the show, Markos has gone on to win three of her six UFC fights, including a split decision over former champion Carla Esparza in her last outing, while climbing to ninth in the rankings. Herrig has won four of her five bouts and could crack the top 10 after her latest win.

It’s time to match these two women up again, this time with top-10 positioning on the line.

