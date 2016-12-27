5 games that prove how bad Stephen Curry has been vs. the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have Stephen Curry’s number — but do you know just how bad the two-time MVP has been against LeBron James’ squad?

Since the Golden State Warriors became title contenders during the 2014-15 season, Curry has faced the Cavaliers 18 times. In those contests, he’s averaged the following box score line:

23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 turnovers per game; 43.2 FG% (139-for-322 shooting) and 39.5 3P% (73-for-185)

On the one hand, Curry has outpaced his career scoring and rebounding averages against Cleveland, which certainly isn’t a bad thing. On the other, he’s way behind his career marks for assists, field-goal percentage and 3-point shooting.

In fact, it’s Curry’s efficiency that suffers the most on the biggest stage. Last year’s unanimous MVP has shot 4.4 percent worse from the floor overall and 4.5 percent worse on 3s against Cleveland over the past three seasons.

Now, with his Christmas Day struggles fresh in our minds, here are five games that prove just how poorly Curry has played against the Cavaliers, ranked from “best” to worst.

