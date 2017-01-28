5 issues that could ruin Super Bowl Sunday for the Patriots

Mohamed Sanu is an X-factor in this game for more reasons than one. Not only is he a playmaking wide receiver for the Falcons, but he’s the main guy who could have an Antwaan Randle El moment in the Super Bowl. You remember, right — when he threw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XL against the Seahawks to help the Steelers win a ring? Sanu is quietly one of the best trick-play artists in the NFL, having completed all five of his career pass attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns. If he’s able to hit on a trick play to change the balance of the game, it could doom the Patriots, and Bill Belichick is well aware of that.

“Look, you can draw up any gadget play you want,” Belichick said. “In the end, it comes down to the basic fundamentals of your defense. So, every defense is designed to defend the perimeter, defend the deep balls, whether that’s man-to-man or zone, or four-man line, three-man line or two-man [line], whatever it is.