Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil was ticketed for the top 10 of the 2016 NFL draft as the consensus top player at his position. But moments before the first pick was announced, a video of him smoking a bong through a gas mask was posted to his Twitter account, sending the draft into chaos. Who would sabotage a promising player’s public image on the most important night of his professional life? In the end, the Dolphins scooped up Tunsil at pick No. 13, but only after two agonizing hours of confusion and misinformation—during which time two other offensive linemen heard their names called first. —Eric Single

