After crossing over to the second half of 2017, exchange traded fund investors have so exhibited a big preference for international equities over domestic U.S. stocks. While the most popular ETF of 2017 is still the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which has attracted $17.5 billion in net inflows year-to-date, according to XTF data,…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below