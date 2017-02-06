5 moves the Falcons need to make to get back to the Super Bowl next season

Heading into free agency and the draft, cornerback isn’t a huge need. The Falcons have Robert Alford locked up long-term, Desmond Trufant is returning from injury and Brian Poole was solid as a nickel corner. So what’s the issue?

There isn’t a huge problem, considering the depth Atlanta has, but you can never have enough defensive backs – and that’s something coach Dan Quinn absolutely believes in. Trufant will be a free agent after next season and there’s no guarantee he’ll remain in Atlanta. Poole is good, but he’s not a No. 1 corner. The same goes for Alford, who played well in place of Trufant but isn’t a shutdown guy.

It’s a big reason the Falcons allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season and surrendered 466 yards to Tom Brady on Sunday in Super Bowl LI. Adding a big cornerback in the mold of Richard Sherman, whom Quinn coached in Seattle, would go a long way – even if it’s in the second to fourth round of the draft.

