5 NFL teams who should hire Gary Kubiak

Even though Gary Kubiak is stepping down as the Broncos head coach here are five teams who should hire him as their offensive coordinator.

For the second time in his career, Gary Kubiak’s health has forced him to relinquish a head coaching job. It’s sad because he’s truly a great coach. However, with his health creating issues, Kubiak has probably coached his last NFL game.

That doesn’t mean he’s completely done on the sidelines. Kubiak is a brilliant offensive mind and could elect to serve as an offensive coordinator somewhere. Teams will definitely be interested because of his track record. He last served as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, helping the franchise set several records during the 2014 NFL season.

While Kubiak likely can’t handle the stress of being a head coach, he was able to handle being the Ravens offensive coordinator. With several teams having offensive coordinator vacancies, he likely won’t have to wait long to be hired again. Here are five NFL teams who should hire Gary Kubiak.

5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots could be looking for a new offensive coordinator. Currently, Josh McDaniels holds the role. However, multiple teams have expressed a desire to interview him for a head coaching job. Knowing McDaniels, it would surprise no one if he decides to take another shot at coaching.

Kubiak could be an excellent fit in New England if they lose their offensive coordinator. With Tom Brady nearing 40 years old, Bill Belichick might be exploring ways to make the offense more balanced. Kubiak can do so better than anyone else.

It would admittedly be a bit of a weird dynamic between the two. But a Kubiak and Belichick tandem could take the Patriots to another Super Bowl. At the same time, it’s worth noting New England likes to stay in house when they have to replace coaches. But someone like Kubiak might be an exception.

4. Washington Redskins

Much like the Patriots, the Washington Redskins might need to find a new offensive coordinator. Their current one, Sean McVay, is reportedly being pursued by the Los Angeles Rams.

Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay tenatively set to interview for the Rams job on Thursday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2017

Granted, this is a bit of a longshot. But nothing can be ruled out. If the Redskins lose McVay, they lose the architect of one of the NFL’s top offenses. Washington will have to replace a very efficient coordinator. So why not go to Gary Kubiak?

The Redskins would be an interesting fit for him. Certainly, having a quarterback as proficient as Kirk Cousins has to be tempting for Kubiak. He was able to accomplish a lot with Joe Flacco in 2014. Imagine what he could do with an even better quarterback in Cousins.

At times this season, the Redskins got away from their running game. Kubiak could help them get back to it while still keeping their passing game fresh. He would also have a lot of great weapons at his disposal, arguably the best he has ever had.

This obviously isn’t a fit if McVay doesn’t leave. There’s no reason to fire him. But if the Redskins have to replace McVay, Kubiak is by far the best candidate to replace him.

3. New York Jets

Perhaps no team in the NFL needs an offensive makeover more than the New York Jets. The best way for them to do so would be to hire Gary Kubiak. However, would he want to get involved with such a messy team?

If Kubiak decides to go to the Jets, he’d at least give their offense some stability. He has experience working with a variety of quarterbacks, so no matter who’s under center for New York in 2017, he could have success. Of course, Kubiak will have a number of teams to pick from, so he might not want to go to the Jets. Especially not with his former team the Baltimore Ravens needing an offensive coordinator.

It would take some impressive selling by the Jets to get Kubiak to buy in. However, it’s worth noting owner Woody Johnson is willing to pay the big bucks to get talent. Maybe he can offer Kubiak enough money to make the Jets job more tempting.

If New York’s going to win over Kubiak, they’ll have to do a few things. First, he’d probably want to know who the 2017 quarterback for the Jets will be. That determines a lot. Secondly, they’d have to convince him they’re heading in the right path. If the Jets can do that, they might have a productive offense in 2017.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Under Kyle Shanahan’s tutelage, the Atlanta Falcons had the league’s highest scoring offense in 2016. They averaged over 30 points per game and ranked second in total yards per game. However, the Falcons’ success could be the biggest reason why the Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in Shanahan. If they lose him, Gary Kubiak would be a perfect fit for Atlanta.

Since Shanahan and Kubiak are very close, their two offenses aren’t much different. They both revolve around zone blocking. Both offenses rely on an offensive line and skilled player to produce points consistently.

Not only that, the Falcons could be very tempting for Kubiak as well. He’d get to work with Matt Ryan, who might be the 2016 NFL MVP. Julio Jones would be the best receiver Kubiak has ever worked with. He’d also have the league’s fifth most productive rushing attack in the NFL to work with.

Should Shanahan leave for the Jaguars or another team, Kubiak would ensure the Falcons don’t lose much from their 2016 offense. Consistency is important. Ryan just had his most productive year. So why change anything? Losing Shanahan could be fatal for the Falcons, but not if they replace with Gary Kubiak, the only guy who could replace him effectively.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Gary Kubiak is very familiar with the Baltimore Ravens. He has been vocal about how much he loved his one season as their offensive coordinator. In 2014, Kubiak nearly led the Ravens to their third Super Bowl. They challenged the New England Patriots, nearly upsetting them in the second round.

Entering the offseason, the Ravens need a new offensive coordinator. They likely won’t keep Marty Mornhinweg, their interim offensive coordinator. With the clock ticking on their contention and their Super Bowl window closing, the Ravens must go back to Kubiak.

Under him, quarterback Joe Flacco has one of his best seasons. They also had a stellar running game. 2016 was a rough year for Baltimore’s offense. It’s hard to remember they were quite good as recently as 2014. Conveniently, that’s when Kubiak was their offensive coordinator.

In 2016, the Ravens offense ranked 21st in scoring, 17th in total yards, 12th in passing yards, and 28th in rushing yards. Compare that to 2014, when they were eighth in scoring, 12th in total yards, 13th in passing yards, and eighth in rushing yards. Baltimore got lucky by finding Kubiak in the first place. Who says luck can’t strike twice?

