5 players whose stock is tumbling as NBA Draft night approaches

In the eyes of the NBA, Rabb had done virtually everything right – up until about one year ago. The 6-foot-10 forward from Oakland was a highly coveted high school player who chose Cal and led the Golden Bears to the NCAA tournament during his freshman season, while averaging a near double-double (12.5 points, 8.6 rebounds). And following that freshman campaign he was expected to join teammate Jaylen Brown in declaring for the NBA Draft, where he would have almost certainly been a lottery pick.

However, unlike Brown, Rabb surprised many and elected to return for his sophomore season in Berkeley. And though it’s hard to criticize any player for wanting to continue his education and improve as a basketball player, Rabb didn’t really improve as a basketball player. Asked to take on a bigger role, his numbers increased incrementally (14 points, 10.5 rebounds per game), but ask scouts and they’ll tell you his skills are basically the same as a year ago. Rabb is still a guy with limited low-post scoring ability who gets most of his offense off putbacks and dunks.

If anything, Rabb is a near worst-case scenario for players who elect to come back to college for an additional year. Though he’s probably a slightly better player and certainly more mature he’s been passed by palyers such as Patton, John Collins and Ike Anigbogu who have burst onto the scene more recently. At best Rabb is looking at a potential late first-round selection and could fall into the second round.

