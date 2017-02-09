5 Possible Trade Destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo

Here are five possible trade destinations for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

Before New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady came back from his Deflategate suspension to dominate the NFL, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took the reins of the offense. The second-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft had never started a game before the 2016 season, but there was still intrigue to see what he could do.

In his first career start, Garoppolo showed why the Patriots decided to take him in the second round, even with Brady in front of him. He played a sound and efficient game (264 yards and one touchdown) that kicked the Patriots 2016 season off with a win. In his second start, Garoppolo showed why there was intrigue to see what he could do.

The former Northern Illinois signal-caller dominated the game, throwing for 232 yards and three scores. Had it not been for an injury, Garoppolo would have ended with even better numbers. However, had it not been for an injury, Garoppolo would have started the last two games before Brady’s suspension was over.

His two-game sample size was enough for many to pose the question: Should the Patriots trade Garoppolo? It is an interesting question, but if you look at the way head coach Bill Belichick has done business over his career, it makes sense that Garoppolo’s days could be numbered in New England.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are seeking a first- and fourth-round pick in return for their quarterback who has only thrown 94 passes and five touchdowns in his three-year NFL career. It seems that it is only a matter of time before Garoppolo is traded, but which teams could have interest? Here are five possible trade destinations for Garoppolo.

5. Houston Texans

Ironically, last offseason the Houston Texans were in a similar situation. They desperately needed a quarterback, but they do not grow on trees so you have to do you best to find the right guy. There was a backup quarterback that helped his team win some regular season games, which ultimately helped his team win the Super Bowl (sound familiar?). That was Brock Osweiler, who filled in for Peyton Manning in 2015 until Manning was ready to take the reins and win his second Super Bowl.

Osweiler was a free agent after his seven starts for the Broncos, but his name was hot just because he did win games and help his team achieve the ultimate goal. Denver wanted Osweiler back, but the Texans can swooping in to sign him to a massive four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed. It was evident as the 2016 season took place that Osweiler wasn’t worth that contract, nor was he the answer for the Texans at quarterback. It was a splash gone wrong and the Texans starting Tom Savage for a couple of games clearly shows that.

Could the Texans decide to cut their losses with Osweiler and trade for Garoppolo? O’Brien is a former New England offensive coordinator. So obviously, his system has some similarities from the Patriots. Garoppolo would be able to come in and execute O’Brien’s plays smoothly and it would not be a crazy learning curve for him. It is a bizarre thought that the Texans would cut their losses, but it is also a logical one. Don’t be surprised if the Texans are in on the Garoppolo sweepstakes.

4. San Francisco 49ers

It may take some time for fans to forget former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator and current San Francisco 49ers head coach’s implosion in Super Bowl 51. However, the easiest way to get rid of those nightmares is to win games in San Francisco. Shanahan is a talented coach with a great mind for the game, outside of his brainfarts in the Super Bowl, but his career is just starting in the NFL.

He’s beginning his first head coaching gig with the 49ers, going from Atlanta’s high-powered offense to the 49ers sad excuse of an offense. The roster he inherits is filled with mediocre players and a huge hole at quarterback. Listen, Colin Kaepernick may be good a take a knee during the national anthem, but he is not good at holding the offense down at quarterback.

Shanahan will need to make sure his first order of business is finding their franchise quarterback. Obviously the 2017 NFL Draft could be where they decide to go to find that player, or he and first-year general manager John Lynch can call New England to see what they can do for Garoppolo. If they were to get a deal done, both Shanahan and Lynch’s careers would be tied to that trade. That puts a ton of pressure on the deal, but it is definitely one that makes a lot of sense. Add in the fact that Shanahan told reporters that he had Garoppolo as his second-ranked quarterback in the 2014 NFL Draft and you can see the possibility of this happening.

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets somehow managed to have a tough time last offseason trying to work things out with bringing back quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they got things done. But, maybe they should have let Fitzpatrick walk away because he played horribly the entire season.

He was arguably the worst starter in the league in 2016. But to make things worse, the Jets have handled their quarterback situation terribly. First of all, they drafted former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg in the second round in 2016. That is one of the worst picks I have ever had the pleasure of laughing at on draft day. Then, they have Bryce Petty, who many thought had potential. New York let him play and he was terrible too—and he couldn’t stay healthy. There is no doubt that the Jets are still fighting an uphill battle at quarterback in 2017 unless they make a trade for Garoppolo.

It’s unlikely for a deal to get done, considering the Jets and Patriots play in the same division. However, desperate times call for desperate measures. New England obviously would love to add a first and fourth round pick for Garoppolo, especially with the way Brady has been playing. And the Jets would love to add an actual starting quarterback to their roster. Crazier things have happened.

2. Chicago Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo was born on Nov. 2, 1991, in Arlington Heights, IL. The 25-year-old grew up in Illinois before deciding to attend Eastern Illinois to play college football. He is an Illinois native, played his college ball in the state—so why not play there professionally there as well?

That’s a real possibility this offseason considering he is available for the right price and the Chicago Bears need a quarterback, badly. Jay Cutler isn’t the answer, and he may have never even been the answer. Thus, it is time for the Bears to make a move that could energize their city. The public relations ramifications from a trade to get one of their own would be huge, but that comes second to actually having a formidable starter in 2017. Some may say that Matt Barkley did enough to get a shot in 2017, but you shouldn’t take your football advice from those people. Barkley did okay, but let’s be honest, he was graded on a curve.

It would be a great story to have Garoppolo return home and be the savior of his hometown team. The Bears would need to re-sign wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to help get Garoppolo weapons, but I would argue that Jeffery would be more likely to play in Chicago if Garoppolo was the starter.

According to Jason La Canfora, the Bears are “primed to make a real run” for Garoppolo. If they were able to get a deal done, they would add a talented kid that is hungry to bring winning back to Chicago. If it were up to me, this would be a slam dunk for Chicago and Garoppolo would be getting ready to make his way back to his city.

1. Cleveland Browns

Whenever you talk about possible trade’s regarding any formidable quarterback, the Cleveland Browns always need to be listed. They were an absolute joke in 2016, only winning one game. Their biggest flaw on the roster: quarterback. And it has been that way for years and will remain that way unless they finally hit on a draft pick—or make a big move to acquire Garoppolo.

I offered my services this season to play quarterback for the Browns because they had so many differently players taking snaps I just figured they were letting anyone get a go at it. There is not one player on their roster, no matter how many snaps they took at quarterback in 2016, who should take another snap for them. There is no doubt that a Garoppolo trade would be an instant upgrade from the sad excuses of quarterbacks the Browns have had over the years.

It would add another name to the famous picture of the jersey with all of their former starters names on it, but I feel this could be one that sticks around for a long time. He is only 25 and has potential to be one of the better starters in the league. He may never be a top-five quarterback, but he showed in his small sample size that he can be a top-10 quarterback. Cleveland has missed so many times at quarterback, so the possibility of finally getting their guy makes them a serious contender for Garoppolo.

